John Stones opens up on his excitement ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Central defender John Stones couldn't contain his excitement when he was asked about Manchester City's upcoming schedule - which could see them reach a Champions League final and be crowned Premier League champions within the space of a week.

Speaking to the press ahead his side's Champions League semi-final second-leg at the Etihad Stadium, John Stones revealed how exciting it is for him to be competing in a game of this stature:

"It's exciting. A lot of hard work and dedication from all of us to get to where we are. A lot of things to play for, important games coming up which you want to be involved in."

"We want to go and express ourselves, show our personalities. I keep using the word character, but the character as a collective is pleasing to be a part of and see first hand. It's really exciting times."

The Englishman was also asked to reminisce on his experiences of the Champions League as a kid and if he can believe he's competing on Europe's biggest stage today during his career.

"I never thought I'd play in the Champions League. I loved watching at home, staying up too late as a kid. Really special occasions, I love the whole atmosphere, the whole show. Really good memories, not so much games, listening to the famous song as the players come out."

"Watching teams lift it, now being able to play in it is something special. To be in the situation now you don't want to let it go. We're trying to grab every opportunity to succeed. It's down to us and 90 minutes of showing our character, being the City everyone knows to make history for this club."

