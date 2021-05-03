John Stones opens up on Man United vs Liverpool postponement halting potential Man City celebrations

John Stones has admitted 'it would have been nice' to go into the Champions League semi-final second leg with Paris Saint-Germain as Premier League champions.

The Englishman was speaking to the press ahead of Tuesday's crucial clash, where Manchester City could reach the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.

After the Blues' 2-0 away victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, a win for reigning champions Liverpool against second place Manchester United would've handed Stones' side the Premier League title for the third time in just four seasons.

However, protests from sections of the Manchester United fans against their owners meant the game had to be called off for safety reasons. The centre-back does admit it would've given the side a boost if they were crowned champions on Sunday afternoon.

"It would have been nice [to go in as champions]. I found out late last night the game wasn't going ahead, it's out of our control. It's a game we weren't involved in, couldn't play in."

John Stones went on to say however, while speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, that nothing was going to disrupt their preparation for Tuesday's second leg.

"From the previous game at Palace we've been really focussed on Tuesday. Having two good days before to prepare it sets up right up for it and see where it takes us. We can't control or look into it too much, We've been really good at controlling what we can this season."

Manchester City currently hold a 2-1 advantage going in to Tuesday night's showdown with Mauricio Pochettino's men, after goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez overturned Marquinhos' early opener in the French capital last week.

