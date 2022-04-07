John Stones Reveals Key Manchester City Advantage Over Liverpool in Premier League Title Race

Manchester City defender John Stones has backed his side to take inspiration from their Premier League battle with Liverpool three seasons ago ahead of their meeting with the Reds at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The eyes of the world will be on the Etihad Stadium this weekend as Manchester City host Liverpool in a game that is likely to have major implications on where the Premier League will land come the end of the season in May.

With just a point separating the best sides in England ahead of the clash, there is little margin for error for Pep Guardiola's side, who also face the Reds in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in a few weeks' time.

However, City centre-half John Stones believes that his side's experience of seeing off Jurgen Klopp's men on their way to league glory in the 2018/19 campaign - where the Blues clinched the title on the final day of the season away at Brighton - puts them in the driver's seat for the weekend's tie.

IMAGO / NurPhoto “We (City and Liverpool) are first and second in the table, everyone knows that,” the England international said after City's Champions League quarter-final victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening, as quoted by Richard Jolly of The National News. IMAGO / PA Images “Three years ago, it came down to the last game (of the league campaign), so we've been in these situations before and the experience of that time we definitely learnt from." IMAGO / Action Plus Towards the business end of the 2018/19 campaign, Guardiola's men went on an incredible 14-game winning run to amass a points total of 98 on their way to league glory - a year after setting a record tally of 100 points when they won the Premier League in 2018.

Stones added: "We went 14 games unbeaten (in 2019) and we know every game is so important to us.

“We're human beings and we know what is riding on this game (against Liverpool on Sunday) and how important it is to us but every game this season has been a final to us, so we don't approach this any differently.

"Hype is not necessary; this is a genuinely huge match. We can't control when the games are and who we play.

"There's obviously that extra buzz about the game and what it means but it is just another game. We don't get sucked into all the outside noise and concentrate on what we do.”

