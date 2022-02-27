John Stones Reveals Key Manchester City Trait That Could Help Pip Liverpool in Premier League Run-In

John Stones has provided some insight into the attitude within the Manchester City dressing room ahead of what is set to be a fascinating race for the Premier League title this season.

Manchester City recovered from a disappointing defeat to Tottenham last week with a late victory over Everton on Saturday evening, with Phil Foden pouncing after a howler from Michael Keane gifted the ball to the 21-year-old, who sent his boyhood club six points clear of second-placed Liverpool.

Though Jurgen Klopp's side pose a serious threat to their throne, City have a tendency of reacting to the odd defeat by going on a relentless winning streak, which has become a recurring theme for Pep Guardiola's men since their first league-winning campaign under the Catalan manager.

Ahead of what has all the makings to be a blockbuster finale of a title race this season, Manchester City defender John Stones has lifted the lid of the attitude within his side's dressing room as they look to fend off the challenge posed by Liverpool and retain the Premier League title in May.

"We won’t stop fighting, trying to improve and trying to keep moving in the right direction," Stones said in an interview with Sky Sports this week.

“The race from now to the end of the season, the sole focus is on us, what we do, how we affect games, and how many games we need to win, and that comes with the mentality of winning every game till the end of the season.

"That is so important as a team; in the five, six years I’ve been here (at Manchester City), we’ve gone forward and tried to improve and that comes with every game - wins, draws, defeats - we’ve got to take lessons from all of it and see where it takes us."

