John Stones reveals why the Man City squad are 'frustrated' after the Manchester Derby

John Stones helped Manchester City maintain their sixth consecutive clean sheet across all competitions in this weekend's game against Manchester United.

However, the English International revealed that the City players are still frustrated about not taking away any more points at the Old Trafford. He was 'pleased' to keep the hosts from scoring, but he also insisted that fans' absence completely changed the atmosphere.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Speaking with Sky Sports after the match, here's what Stones had to say; "In a derby, everything comes out. It’s rarely a thriller. We can take a lot away from the fact we didn’t concede. It’s a platform to win a game when you keep clean sheets. To do that today away from home, it’s very pleasing.

Obviously, there were no fans, and it was a different atmosphere. We both didn’t create many chances. It’s another clean sheet for us, but we’re a bit frustrated we’ve not come away with more."

John Stones will look to maintain this momentum alongside Ruben Dias as the duo have only conceded one goal across all competitions this season.

-----

