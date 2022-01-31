"Joining the Best Team in Manchester", "An Absolute Steal!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to the Signing of Julian Alvarez

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to the signing of Julian Alvarez, who was announced by the club this afternoon.

Earlier today, Manchester City confirmed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate, with the 22-year-old returning back to Argentina for the remaining six months of the season.

The forward has completed the switch to the Etihad Stadium for a fee in the region of £20 million, with Alvarez expected to become a part of Pep Guardiola's squad from the 2022/23 season onwards.

Initial reports have suggested the forward could even stay at River beyond the end of the season, with regular game time the key for Alvarez to have a chance of making Argentina's World Cup 2022 squad.

Drawing comparisons with Sergio Agüero, Alvarez scored 19 goals in the Argentine Primera División, eventually lifting the club's stunning 37th title.

After a week of negotiations, Manchester City have finally got a deal over the line, fending off interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.

Whether Alvarez is seen as the person tasked with replacing the aforementioned club all-time leading goalscorer remains to be seen, however, the youngster definitely has a bright future for club and country.

The rawness of his talent has also drawn comparisons with the situation surrounding Gabriel Jesus' transfer to England, with the Blues signing the Brazilian from Palmeiras in 2016 - before eventually completing the switch in January 2017.

After this afternoon's announcement, plenty of Manchester City supporters have been giving their reaction to the transfer

Here are a few of our favourites:

