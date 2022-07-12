Jordan Henderson Believes More Sides Will Challenge Manchester City and Liverpool This Season

The Liverpool captain has been at the heart of Jurgen Klopp's side that have challenged Pep Guardiola's side for major honours in four out of the last five seasons however he now believes it won't just be the two North West sides battling it out for the Premier League title.

Many sides in the so called big six have failed to mount a credible title challenge in the past five seasons compared to City or Liverpool however Henderson believes that is set to change in this upcoming campaign.

Henderson in the Champions League final IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

Ahead of Liverpool's friendly against Manchester United in Bangkok Henderson said: "I never think it will be just us and City.

"The other teams have strengthened. You look at Chelsea, they are strengthening, United will strengthen, Spurs have done so quite a lot so far. You look at other teams who are also going to strengthen.

"We have bought some new players and hopefully they can help us going forward and freshen things up but we have to keep doing what we have been doing for a large period of time, concentrate on what we can do and perform to the levels we are capable of."

In the league last season City and Liverpool could not get the better of each other with both games ended in 2-2 stalemates with Pep Guardiola's team in the end clinching the title on the last day of the season by one point.