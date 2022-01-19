Jorge Mendes Left 'Upset' By Finances Involved in Ruben Dias Transfer to Manchester City

Football super-agent Jorge Mendes was reportedly left 'upset' by an aspect of the finances involved in the transfer that took Ruben Dias to Manchester City in 2020, according to fresh claims from Portugal.

The official - who also represents the likes of Ederson and Joao Cancelo at Manchester City - played an integral role in negotiations that successfully transferred Ruben Dias to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica.

While talks between all the various parties went smoothly from a public perspective, and Benfica received a natural replacement in the form of Nicolas Otamendi heading in the opposite direction, new information shines light on the views of Jorge Mendes.

According to a report from Portuguese news outlet A Bola, the agent - who notably represents global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - was left 'upset' by the amount of commission he received in the transfer.

Mendes is claimed to be 'upset' for only receiving €5 million in commission from Rúben Dias' transfer to Manchester City.

A Bola highlight that the €5 million refers to 10 percent of the 'real value' of the sale (€50 million), but Mendes wanted 10 percent of the 'total announced value' (€71.6 million) - meaning a commission of €7.16 million.

Mendes is unlikely to struggle as a direct result of the disparity.

As per the information of Forbes, Jorge Mendes has negotiated in excess of €1 billion in active football contracts, and so with significant percentages involved in various transfer fees, the Portuguese businessman is likely to have taken home major commissions in that time.

Manchester City have a strong relationship with the 56 year-old, and business in the long-term and short-term future is unlikely to be hindered by the marginal disparity in commissions generated through the transfer of Ruben Dias in 2020.

