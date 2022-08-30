Jose Enrique Believes Darwin Nunez Should Be More Like Erling Haaland

Manchester City and Liverpool both signed two centre forwards this summer for big money with the pair having contrasting starts to life in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland in his first start against West Ham showed the rest of the league what he can do with a brace to secure the three points.

Since then he has scored another four goals including a hat-trick to complete the comeback in the 4-2 win against Crystal Palace.

Darwin Nunez started his Premier League campaign off the bench and came on to get a goal and an assist rescuing a point for Liverpool against Fulham however in the next game against Crystal Palace he was sent off for violent conduct after headbutting Joachim Anderson.

Jose Enrique thinks Nunez needs to block out his critics

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has had his say on what makes Haaland standout more that Nunez and it's not just because of his obscene goal scoring record.

Speaking to BoyleSports Football the 36-year-old who retired in 2017 said: "When you look at Haaland, he's a bit like Cristiano in his mentality where nothing affects him.

"Nunez is different and I remember in the summer when he reacted to criticism by putting an 'Shh' emoji on Twitter.

"In terms of ability, I love Darwin and he's got that Uruguayan mentality where they just keep fighting.

"The only doubt is whether he'll be able to handle the price tag and just perform. If he can't, he'll struggle."

Nunez will be back for Liverpool for the Merseyside Derby and will be hoping to catch up to Haaland's goal tally before he gets left behind.

