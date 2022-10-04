Jose Enrique Believes Erling Haaland's Form Is Affecting Darwin Nunez

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has had an unbelievable start to life in England taking the Premier League by storm whilst adjusting to what Pep Guardiola wants from him.

The Norwegian international has played 11 games and remarkably scored 17 goals in those games in the league and the Champions League.

City's big summer striker signing has paid off whereas Liverpool's hasn't yet with Darwin Nunez with Jurgen Klopp deciding to try and bed him in instead of throwing him in every game like Haaland.

Nunez has played seven games in all competitions for Liverpool and scored two whilst getting a red card in his first start in the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

c IMAGO / Sportimage

Jose Enrique believes the mental aspect is contributing to Nunez's slow start

Former Newcastle and Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique has been speaking to Lord Ping about Haaland and Nunez.

He said: "It’s a difficult situation for Nunez and the price tag that Liverpool paid for him and the price tag that City paid for Haaland. Haaland is flying, he’s not. It’s definitely affecting him mentally. It’s not helping him get into form.

"The team performance doesn’t help and under Klopp, Liverpool always play with a false nine and he’s a proper number nine.

"Liverpool needs to adapt to him as well. It’s a worrying thing but Liverpool want to fight for everything and the player you signed to replace Mane isn’t playing. Firmino and Jota should be playing ahead of him at the moment."

Nunez is expected to start for Liverpool in the Champions League whereas Erling Haaland may be rested against FC Copenhagen.

