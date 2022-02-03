Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Oscar Bobb Sign Manchester City Contract Extensions in Bumper Week for Premier League Club

Manchester City have continued their trend of penning the club's brightest prospects to long-term deals on Thursday evening, with confirmation of new contracts for two more academy stars.

The latest round of contract extensions comes just 24 hours after Manchester City had confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder James McAtee to a new four-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The England youth international's new deal keeps him at Manchester City until at least 2026, sending a strong signal to potential suitors queuing up and monitoring his situation - including the likes of Leicester City, Aston Villa, and Brighton.

On Thursday, Manchester City announced the contract extensions of two more of their brightest prospects developing within the academy set-up - both of whom have had involvement with the first-team set-up this season.

As per confirmation on ManCity.com, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Oscar Bobb have both put pen-to-paper on new long-term deals at the Etihad Stadium, keeping them at the club until 2027 and 2026 respectively.

Manchester City's pursuit of signing their brightest talents and first-team stars to long-term deals is expected to continue over the course of the coming weeks and months.

Earlier this week, Pol Ballus of the Times newspaper reported that Manchester City had held 'positive talks' with the representatives of Bernardo Silva over the signing of a new contract extension with the club after rumours of an exit in the summer.

There is also expected to be an increased focus on players whose contracts have entered their final 18 months, including the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez - who have proved to be some of Pep Guardiola's key personnel this season in particular.

