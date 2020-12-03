SI.com
Journalist comments on reports of a "rift" between Pep Guardiola and Aymeric Laporte at Man City

markgough96

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte began the season as undoubtedly the side's most important defender. However, he has not started for the last three games.

This is despite the fact that the Frenchman has apparently been fit to play in all games - although, he did suffer a slight knock originally, which may have prompted Pep Guardiola's caution. 

Nevertheless, that has not stopped rumours emerging that there has been a falling out between Laporte and the manager. 

Athletic journalist Sam Lee has asserted that a source close to Laporte says that the defender has been fit enough to play in the past three games. 

Additionally, Lee has, however, dismissed reports of a serious rift, stating that there is not believed to be any substantial issue - with Laporte set to feature against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Indeed, with John Stones impressing recently, and Ruben Dias also needing minutes to settle into life in England, it is not unfathomable that Guardiola has simply opted to not play Laporte due to tactical and fitness decisions. 

Ultimately, there is little doubt that Laporte remains one of Europe's best centre-backs and a vital player for the club, and as such there is no reason for concern about his future in Manchester.  

