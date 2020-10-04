SI.com
Journalist reveals Man City set to receive huge boost after the international break

Argentine journalist Lucas Scagliola has suggested that Manchester City could be set to receive a welcome and timely boost after the international break - with key player Sergio Aguero set to return to first-team training.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Pep Guardiola's side, with a humiliating 5-2 defeat at home to Leicester City and a 1-1 draw at Elland Road against Leeds United.

Sergio Aguero, who missed the end of last season with a knee injury, has struggled to recover following major surgery. However, he is finally set to return to first-team training after the international break.

Manchester City's game against Arsenal on 17th October will almost certainly be too soon for the Argentine striker to return to action, but he may be fit to play some part in the club's Champions League campaign which gets underway a few days later against FC Porto.

Gabriel Jesus' absence has exacerbated the impact that Aguero's injury has had on the team, and the return of a reliable goalscorer could be just what the club need to turn their fortunes around this season.

