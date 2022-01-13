Journalist Reveals Pep Guardiola's Raheem Sterling Decision During Man City Pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo

Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio has revealed the stance of Pep Guardiola on Raheem Sterling, during Manchester City's pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo during the back-end of last summer.

At the start of the 2021/22 season, all the speculation pointed to a probable end to Raheem Sterling’s time at Manchester City after several months of poor form at the Etihad Stadium.

With reports suggesting that a potential January loan switch to Barcelona was on the cards, a sudden end to a club legend’s time at the Etihad looked likely, while permanent moves were being dubbed for the summer of 2022.

However, a return to form has seen the England international become a consistent fixture in Pep Guardiola's starting XI, and receive a nomination for December's Premier League Player of the Month award.

Speaking to German outlet Wettfreunde.net, Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio has provided details on the issues between Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola, as well as the City manager's stance on the winger during the club's pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He (Raheem Sterling) had problems with (Pep) Guardiola last year and they had problems at the end of the season”, Di Marzio revealed.

He elaborated, “Human problems. Character problems. They discussed and things have improved in the last few months, but Guardiola wanted him to leave this summer."

"He (Pep Guardiola) probably didn’t accept his attitude in some training or some game.”

On how the Cristiano Ronaldo factor would have affected Raheem Sterling’s future at Manchester City, Di Marzio explained, “When (Cristiano) Ronaldo was near Man City, Guardiola told his managers and directors that they can get him but Sterling should go.”

The decision not to sign a traditional striker in Cristiano Ronaldo and instead, opt for Pep Guardiola's trusted false-nine system has worked wonders for Manchester City this season - whilst Raheem Sterling looks back to his electric best.

