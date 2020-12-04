SI.com
Journalist reveals why Pep Guardiola is not currently using key Manchester City player

markgough96

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has not played in Manchester City's recent games, despite having returned to fitness last month. 

The Argentine suffered a knee injury at the end of last season against Burnley. Recently, Aguero has been feeling discomfort in the same knee, which is why he has not been playing in spite of being fit enough to play. 

Argentine journalist Lucas Scagliola has stated that the reason for this is because Pep Guardiola is determined to deploy the "best version" of Aguero, as opposed to risking him when he is not fully fit.

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-man-city

Given Aguero's age, injury history and importance to the side, it is a wise move from the manager. 

City fans will be hoping the striker is deemed ready to play against Manchester United next weekend on 12 December. Last season's league derbies ended in defeats for the Blues, and Aguero could be important in avenging that.

In his press conference, Pep confirmed Aguero would not feature against Fulham, meaning Gabriel Jesus is almost certain to start up-front. 

