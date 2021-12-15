Journalist Suggests 2022 AFCON Could Be Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Riyad Mahrez, amongst a host of Premier League stars, may not have to compete in the upcoming African Cup of Nations, with the tournament looking likely to be called off, according to one journalist.

With a host of teams in the Premier League being affected by the Omicron variant and plenty of matches being called off, there is a feeling of déjà vu with how the year 2020 affected football as a whole.

Taking these fears into consideration, there have been a lot of clamors about calling off the 2021 African Cup of Nations, set to start on 9th January in Cameroon.

As per a report by Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, translated and relayed by the Sunday Mirror’s David Lynch on Twitter, it is claimed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is planning to indefinitely postpone the 2021 AFCON.

Further details suggest that the European Clubs Association have written a letter to FIFA, expressing their concerns about the safety and well-being of the players competing at the tournament.

It is stated that the CAF are under huge pressure and the AFCON looks set to be postponed.

With a host of Premier League footballers expected to participate in the tournament, including Algeria captain and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, there are fears amongst clubs in Europe that the competition may expose the players to the variant.

Other high-profile African players include Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Thomas Partey and Manchester United’s Eric Bailly to name a few.

Only time will tell whether the 2021 AFCON does get postponed but with how the situation is unfolding, it looks likely that Africa’s premier international competition will be called off.

