Journalist Who Asked Kyle Walker About Bernard Mendy Competition at Man City Speaks Out on Embarrassing 'Tongue-Twist'

The journalist who questioned Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker on competition for the right-back slot with 'Bernard Mendy' has spoken out on his embarrassing mishap.

The England international defender, Manchester City's press officer, and likely everyone watching along were left truly perplexed on Tuesday afternoon when one journalist questioned Kyle Walker on competition for the right-back spot.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming Champions League tie with Club Brugge on Wednesday night, Kyle Walker faced the general press pack answering several questions on a multitude of areas.

But it was competition for Manchester City's right-back slot that took social media by storm in the moments that followed.

We're not talking about competition with Joao Cancelo here, or any other known Manchester City defender.

In fact, it was competition with the now 40 year-old former Paris Saint-Germain, Hull City, and Bolton Wanderers defender, Bernard Mendy.

That was name posed to Kyle Walker by RCB Sport journalist Jim Conlan.

Conlan asked, "Just wondering what the competition is like for you going up against Bernard Mendy for the right-back spot. And does Bernard push you all the way and I hear he's a bit of a character as well?"

You can watch the confusion unfold below.

Speaking out on the moment on Wednesday, Jim Conlan has addressed the confusion on his social media profile by explaining exactly what happened - well, sort of...

Conlan wrote, "I have spoken to Pep (Guardiola) and numerous Manchester City players on a regular basis without any incident in the past. On any given day, there can be so many soccer stories that some may slip your notice. Yes, I got a tongue twist regarding a 1st name which was unfortunate."

"The question was a football question to imply about competition in the full back positions nothing more."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra