Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Journalist Who Asked Kyle Walker About Bernard Mendy Competition at Man City Speaks Out on Embarrassing 'Tongue-Twist'

    The journalist who questioned Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker on competition for the right-back slot with 'Bernard Mendy' has spoken out on his embarrassing mishap.
    Author:

    The England international defender, Manchester City's press officer, and likely everyone watching along were left truly perplexed on Tuesday afternoon when one journalist questioned Kyle Walker on competition for the right-back spot.

    Speaking ahead of the upcoming Champions League tie with Club Brugge on Wednesday night, Kyle Walker faced the general press pack answering several questions on a multitude of areas.

    But it was competition for Manchester City's right-back slot that took social media by storm in the moments that followed.

    We're not talking about competition with Joao Cancelo here, or any other known Manchester City defender.

    Read More

    In fact, it was competition with the now 40 year-old former Paris Saint-Germain, Hull City, and Bolton Wanderers defender, Bernard Mendy.

    That was name posed to Kyle Walker by RCB Sport journalist Jim Conlan.

    Conlan asked, "Just wondering what the competition is like for you going up against Bernard Mendy for the right-back spot. And does Bernard push you all the way and I hear he's a bit of a character as well?"

    You can watch the confusion unfold below.

    Speaking out on the moment on Wednesday, Jim Conlan has addressed the confusion on his social media profile by explaining exactly what happened - well, sort of...

    Conlan wrote, "I have spoken to Pep (Guardiola) and numerous Manchester City players on a regular basis without any incident in the past. On any given day, there can be so many soccer stories that some may slip your notice. Yes, I got a tongue twist regarding a 1st name which was unfortunate."

    "The question was a football question to imply about competition in the full back positions nothing more."

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_34664751
    News

    Journalist Who Asked Kyle Walker About Bernard Mendy Competition at Man City Speaks Out on Embarrassing 'Tongue-Twist'

    just now
    sipa_35545805
    News

    "It Takes Time!" - Kyle Walker Provides Honest Assessment of Jack Grealish's Man City Performances

    2 hours ago
    Pep vs Palace cover
    Match Coverage

    Pep Guardiola's 80% Win Rate, Kevin De Bruyne Closing in on UCL Landmark - Man City vs Club Brugge Stat Preview (Champions League)

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35836313
    News

    Pep Guardiola Believes Man City Are Playing at 'An Incredible Level' Despite Premier League Defeat

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35646355
    Match Coverage

    The Latest on Ferran Torres, Eder Alvarez and the Complete Team News Ahead of Man City vs Club Brugge (Champions League)

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35356140
    Match Coverage

    Man City vs Club Brugge (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    6 hours ago
    sipa_35574512
    Match Coverage

    Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling to Start, Joao Cancelo to be Replaced - Predicted XI - Man City vs Club Brugge (Champions League)

    18 hours ago
    Le Pep
    News

    "We're Doomed!", "Want Him Nowhere Near Our Club" - Several Man City Fans Rage At Reports Linking English Manager As Potential Pep Guardiola Replacement

    20 hours ago