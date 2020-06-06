Juanma Lillo: Who is the potential Man City assistant coach Pep Guardiola hailed as ‘my maestro’?

Manchester City look set to fill the void left by Mikel Arteta’s departure as Pep Guardiola’s right-hand-man in a move where foundations had been laid 14 years ago.

Since December Rodolfo Borrell has been in temporary charge of the role as Vincent Kompany among several names have been touted for the role on a permanent basis. However, as Spanish outlet Marca reported via City Xtra, Pep Guardiola looks set to turn to Juanma Lillo - a former coach of his during their time together at Mexican outfit Dorados de Sinaloa.

Given that Guardiola has hailed Lillo as ‘my maestro’ in the past, it is evident that the reunion has the potential to be a masterstroke if the two can combine to great effect.

Lillo has solely had a career on the touchline. After beginning coaching locally aged 16, he then became the youngest coach to obtain the national coaching badge in Spain. In the coming years, Lillo rose from the third to the top tier of Spanish football with UD Salamanca as he became the youngest coach to manage in La Liga at just 29.

To take on great responsibility at a young age playing such expansive football, there must have been a key to it, right? Well, Lillo was the brains behind the 4-2-3-1 formation that has graced so many teams around world football in the decades since.

The innovative brand of football was brought to Real Oviedo, CD Tenerife and Real Zaragoza as spells continued in the top tier, but it lacked success in results. After spending time commentating on football, coupled with an unfortunate period in the Segunda Division – Mexico came calling.

Lillo joined Los Dorados for the 2005/06 season and recruited Pep Guardiola to join him in January at the culmination of his playing career.

Their relationship spans back to the aftermath of when Barcelona beat Lillo’s Oviedo 4-2 in 1998. Guardiola was said to have knocked on the changing room door and posed a question to Lillo that has led to today’s series of events: “I love your teams, I’ve heard great things about you, can we be friends?” To which Lillo told The Guardian: “How the hell could I not want to be friends with a player I admired as much as Guardiola?”

Now, upon rejoining forces eight years later, the current Manchester City manager may have only played 10 games under Juanma Lillo resultant of injuries before retiring, but the experience was one of the most influential of his career.

With both men obsessing over progressive possession-based football and precise attention to detail, it comes as no surprise that they got on so well in the city of Culiacan in north-west Mexico. The lessons learned from Lillo were invaluable. The pair were said to spend hours after training discussing possession and different ways to read the game.

Juan Antonio Garcia, Dorados’ founder and former president added: “Even back then his vision as a leader was clear. He was a leader and a coach on the pitch, always organising the team. He was completely focused in preparing for the next phase of his career as a coach.”

Fast forward a year to when Guardiola landed the Barcelona ‘B’ job in 2007, according to The Blizzard, in the early months he unofficially helped prepare Pep Guardiola’s sessions.

Obviously, the Catalan boss’ career was only heading in an upwards trajectory from there, and for that support and guidance in Guardiola’s early years, he has since named Lillo alongside Johan Cruyff as two of the most influential coaches in his career.

It is quite fitting that after assisting Guardiola’s development, it was the former whose Barcelona side defeated Lillo’s Almeria 8-0. The result meant Lillo was sacked the following day. The cycle is almost complete. From helping Guardiola, to a result that Guardiola was the brains behind meaning he lost a job, to being set to assist him once again in a differing role – it could be quite a dugout pairing to be reckoned with.

After all, Juanma Lillo has proven himself a successful assistant manager, perhaps most suited to that role, as he helped Chile to their first Copa America in 2015 under Jorge Sampaoli’s tutelage.

With Lillo’s time in Asia up as he is reportedly leaving Qingdao Huanghai this summer, he is on course to be the ideal candidate to complete the cycle of mentor to assistant and to aid Pep Guardiola’s success once again.

