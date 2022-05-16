Jude Bellingham Reveals Erling Haaland Has Completed 'Dream' Move in Making Manchester City Switch

Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham has revealed in a new interview that Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City was his 'dream', while going on to provide an insight into what the Norwegian international is like both on and off the pitch.

Aside from the arrival of one of the most clinical goalscorers in world football, another aspect that excites the Manchester City supporters about Erling Haaland’s signing is that fact that he has shown plenty of signs of being a boyhood fan of the club.

Due to the former RB Salzburg forward’s father’s time on the blue side of Manchester, the now-star striker has been pictured in City’s kits as a youngster, as well as in attendance at the Etihad Stadium on several occasions.

Jude Bellingham, who is known to have shared a close relationship with the Norwegian international at Borussia Dortmund, has revealed his happiness for his now former teammate is fulfilling a personal dream in joining Pep Guardiola’s side.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto “I spoke with him (Erling Haaland) after it was announced and told him I was really happy for him, that he was able to fulfil the next step of his journey and his dream as a footballer”, he mentioned in an interview with Tom Roddy of the Times. IMAGO / Sven Simon Manchester City are expected to be beaming after the England international’s revelation, who also gave an insight into what it is like to share both the dressing room as well as the pitch with the 21-year old. Jude Bellingham continued, “Obviously, he’s a brilliant player, but also a brilliant lad, and that’s one of the things I will miss the most — the vibe he brings to the changing room, the way he is with the players." IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

"A really good character to have, a winner. (Manchester) City are really lucky to get a player like that."

"If you look at the way he impacts games with his goals and even when he doesn’t have the ball, when teams play against him, they drop five or ten yards deeper, so it gives players like me the time to be expressive. Playing with him is really fun and I’m going to miss it next year.”

Jude Bellingham’s overwhelmingly positive feedback about Erling Haaland is only going to add to the buzz amongst the Manchester City fans about the acquisition of a certified generational talent to their side.

