Jude Bellingham Sends Message to Manchester City Following Erling Haaland Signing

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder, Jude Bellingham has sent a message to Manchester City, after it was announced last week that his current teammate Erling Haaland would be making the switch to the Premier League ahead of the new season.

It is safe to say that ever since Manchester City announced the signing of Erling Haaland on Tuesday afternoon, anyone and everyone affiliated with the beautiful game has given their two cents on what is regarded by many to be the biggest transfer in world football at present.

While many felt that the Norwegian’s arrival was the final piece needed to complete Pep Guardiola’s near-perfect jigsaw puzzle, others were sceptical with regards to how the single-minded goalscorer would fit into Manchester City’s style of play.

IMAGO / Sven Simon Amongst those is Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham, who has revealed in a recent interview that he will miss Erling Haaland after his departure, and how he feels about the gifted marksman’s pending move to the Etihad Stadium. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft “He’s a brilliant player, a brilliant guy," Bellingham opened. "That’s what I’m going to miss the most." "He’s a really good character. I think Manchester City are very lucky to get such a player”, he stated in an interview with German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

It seems as if the England international’s co-sign is not needed to convince those within the Sky Blues camp - who already seem to be over the moon about the 21-year old’s arrival.

After all, Aymeric Laporte welcomed his side’s latest recruit via social media, by humorously commenting that he is, ‘Happy not to be chasing after this guy for the next couple of years.’

Pep Guardiola also commented on the signing by saying that he is ‘pretty sure’ that Erling Haaland will ‘adapt perfectly’ to his side, speaking after Manchester City’s latest 5-1 win against Wolves.

In addition, it was claimed by Simon Stone of BBC Sport that the club feel the former RB Salzburg striker’s signing ‘justifies’ their decision to ‘walk away’ from the chance to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer.

While Jude Bellingham has a first-hand experience of what Erling Haaland is truly like as both a player and a character, it seems as if the Norwegian ticks all the boxes for everyone involved at Manchester City as well.

