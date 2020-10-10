Jules Koundé's agent speaks about the interest in his player from Manchester City

As it was very well documented, Manchester City showed significant interest in signing Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé in the latter stages of the past transfer window, in an effort to solidify their back line.

In the end, the Premier League club landed the signature of Benfica’s Rubén Dias but Koundé and his agent were still very pleased with the interest from the Etihad club. Sevilla news outlet ABC as translated by Sport Witness report that Koundé’s agent Jonathan Kebe had this to say on the short lived transfer saga:

“It is a compliment that a club as important as Manchester City is interested in you. But Koundé is different. Despite his age, he’s a very mature person, who knows that the only thing that should concern him is day to day…"

When questioned on whether the interest from Pep Guardiola's side applied pressure on Kebe and his client to apply pressure to leave the La Liga club, the response was expected:

“Pressure Sevilla to have gone to Man City No, no. We don’t even talk about it. There was an offer, the club studied it, said ‘no’, and that’s it. There’s no more.”

The 21-year-old French central defender remains a hot property in Spanish football, and some outlets had reported previous interest from Real Madrid. Given his current rate of progression in the game, it would come as no surprise to see the player earn a high-profile move in the coming seasons.

