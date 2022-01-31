Julián Álvarez: Everything You Need To Know About Man City's Latest Recruit

Manchester City have completed the signing of River Plate striker Julián Álvarez, but who exactly is the 22 year-old forward nicknamed 'Spider-Man' and what can be expected of the Argentinian international?

After failing to secure the signature of Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer despite a £100 million offer, Manchester City have been heavily linked with a number of forwards in the months that have followed - mainly Erling Haaland.

However 10 days ago, journalist Hernan Castillo revealed that a deal for Manchester City to sign 22 year-old striker Julián Álvarez from River Plate was "about to close," as a flurry of reports from South America emerged swiftly after.

Álvarez, who turned 22 on January 31st, has been linked with a number of European clubs recently, with Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting this month that both Inter Milan and AC Milan had met with the striker's agent, and that Manchester United and Atletico Madrid were also both interested.

Despite this, Manchester City have now officially signed Julian Álvarez, who was set to be out of contract in December 2023, and had a €20 million release clause embedded into his existing deal.

The Argentine is someone who was destined for footballing stardom from an early age.

Álvarez spent a month on trial at the world famous La Fábrica at the age of 11, and although a move to Real Madrid didn’t happen, the striker was signed by his boyhood club River Plate in 2016.

Julian Álvarez has already won the Copa Libertadores and Copa Argentina with River Plate, and played an integral role in the Argentinian heavyweight's league title win secured in November.

The 22 year-old striker boasted remarkable statistics, with 24 goals and 15 assists in his 46 appearances for River Plate in 2021, as he was named South American Footballer of the Year.

Nicknamed 'Spider-Man', the forward was also the top scorer in the Argentine Primera Division last season, with 18 goals in 21 appearances.

Of those 18 goals, nine were scored in the box, five from outside the area and four in the six-yard area, highlighting the forwards superb ability in-front of goal.

In October, Julian Álvarez became the first River Plate player to score twice during a Superclásico since 2006, as his first-half brace helped Los Millonarios to a 2-1 win over rivals Boca Juniors.

The River Plate striker made his debut for Argentina in 2018, and has been compared in the past to native Lionel Messi, while fellow Argentine and Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero departed the club at the end of last season.

"I like (Sergio) Kun Aguero a lot and I try to copy his movements," said Álvarez during an interview with La Nacion back in 2019, while the forward has also previously expressed his desire to play football in Europe.

In an interview with Radio La Red in 2020, Álvarez said, "Playing in Europe is most people’s dream because of those leagues’ quality and what it means to be at those clubs. The time will come through the work I'm doing. On Playstation, I play with Barcelona or Manchester City."

Julian Álvarez is not the first South American forward to make a move to Pep Guardiola's squad at a young age.

Gabriel Jesus signed for Manchester City in 2017 at the age of 19, following a £27 million move from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian having now made 220 appearances for the club, scoring 88 goals in the process.

It remains unknown when the striker will move to Manchester, with Álvarez expected to remain at River Plate until at the least summer, with some reports even suggesting that we may not see the 22 year-old working under Pep Guardiola until 2023, following the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar.

