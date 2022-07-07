Julian Alvarez Plays Last Game For River Plate Ahead Of Manchester City Transfer

Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez has played his last game for River Plate, ahead of his pre-arranged move to Manchester City. The striker was signed by City in January but was instantly loaned back out to his former club where he would remain for the rest of the season.

Alvarez started in River Plate's 0-0 Copa Libertadores draw with Velez Sarsfield last night. River were already trailing 1-0 from the first leg, meaning the result saw them bow out of the competition in the round of 16.

The 22-year-old played the duration of the match, picking up a yellow card in the 95th minute. The game-time Alvarez has received over the last few months will likely make pre-season with City much easier for the striker, compared to his teammates who have enjoyed longer breaks.

Alvarez comes to City as one of Argentina's highest rated young talents. This season the youngster has amassed 24 goal contributions in 26 games in all competitions- a remarkable return for such a young player.

With City signing Erling Haaland, it is likely that Alvarez will be used as a rotation option at first. However, with Pep's constant rotation of the team this doesn't necessarily mean his minutes will be substantially limited.

Alvarez' versatility may also factor into his game-time. While the 22-year-old predominantly plays as a striker, he is also capable of playing in either of the wide positions, which can only be of benefit to his chances of gaining first team minutes.

City's frontline now looks set up for the next decade thanks to their dealings in the transfer window- both of their strikers are now 21 and 22 years of age in Haaland and Alvarez. If both strikers continue to grow and develop in the same manner they have done over the last few seasons, then it would be no surprise if the cityzens continue to dominate the league over the next ten years.

