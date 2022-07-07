Skip to main content

Report: Julian Alvarez Expected To Link Up With Manchester City Teammates Shortly

Julian Alvarez is en route to join up with his Manchester City teammates, according to a report. The 22-year-old is free to join the cityzens after playing his last game with River Plate last night. 

The strikers last game for the Argentinian giants ended in disappointment. River Plate ended up crashing out of the Copa Libertadores in the round of 16, after losing 1-0 on aggregate to Velez Sarsfield. 

Alvarez Argentina 2

Alvarez has been on fire this season for his former club. The striker has provided 24 goal contributions in just 26 games this season, an outstanding return for such a young player. 

Having had such a big impact for River Plate, Alvarez is now seemingly all set to join his new club. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Alvarez is currently on a flight to Manchester to arrive with the City squad and undergo a proper pre-season with the club. 

Romano states that City never considered a loan move away for Alvarez, so you'd assume the striker will play a substantial role within City's squad next season. While the 22-year-old will likely be a backup option to Erling Haaland, this doesn't necessarily mean he won't be given any minutes at all, with Pep famously favouring rotating his squad as much as possible. 

With City having two incredibly young striking options, the club look set to be a dominant force for years to come. If Haaland and Alvarez continue to perform as they have for their former clubs then it would be no surprise to see City dominate the league for years to come. 

