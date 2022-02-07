Julian Alvarez Makes First Comments on Manchester City Transfer Since Deadline Day Announcement

Julian Alvarez has provided his first thoughts on his pending transfer to Manchester City, in his first interview since the deal was announced on transfer deadline day last month.

After securing the services of Julian Alvarez, Manchester City have one of the most sought-after young strikers in the world at their disposal, with a host of other European clubs eyeing the Argentine forward.

An initial £14 million transfer fee is regarded by many to be a bargain in the current market for a forward with such experience and a proven goal scoring record to his name, both at just 22 years of age.

Speaking to ESPN Futbol Argentina, translated and relayed by All About Argentina this week, Julian Alvarez has provided his first public reaction to his pending transfer to Manchester City.

“I am personally happy. (I) talked to my representative, the clubs talked, and it happened. I already spoke with (Pep) Guardiola, I had a little chat. I am an admirer of him. He welcomed me and was happy because I joined his project”, he revealed.

Julian Alvarez continued, “(Argentina manager, Lionel) Scaloni congratulated me on the signing, it also happened on my birthday. He congratulated me for both of them.”

It is always nice to hear a player’s admiration for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, considering the transformative impact the Catalan coach has had on the system implemented at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentine international’s open regard for Guardiola is a sign of the fact that the prospect of elevating his game to unprecedented levels was a major draw behind the River Plate man's decision to sign for the Premier League champions.

Albiceleste boss Lionel Scaloni’s reaction also sums up just how aware he is about the size of the opportunity that presents Julian Alvarez, as the youngster is set to play for a true European juggernaut.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra