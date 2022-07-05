Julian Alvarez Named In River Plate Squad For His Last Game Before He Joins Manchester City

The young Argentinian striker will be joining up Pep Guardiola's squad for pre-season this week and will bow out of the Primera Division against Velez Sarsfield.

Alvarez has been pivotal for River Plate in their current season and Manchester City supporters will be hoping that his form can be carried into the new campaign as they challenge on all four fronts.

So far for River Plate this season he has played 23 games in all competitions and scored 17 goals whilst getting six assists in the process.

It was confirmed in January that he would be joining Manchester City signing a five-and-a-half year deal but he went back on loan to River Plate whilst The Citizens won the Premier League title.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to be part of another title winning squad but will have to compete with other new signing Erling Haaland for the striker spot.

River Plate currently sit 12th in the Primera Division but that campaign is only six games in.

They are also in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores with the Argentinian international contributing hugely to that by scoring six goals in seven games.

We shall see if he can top off his career in South America with another goal to help secure victory against Velez Sarsfield.