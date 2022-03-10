Julian Alvarez Reflects on Pep Guardiola Praise Ahead of Impending Manchester City Arrival

River Plate forward Julian Alvarez has discussed his aspirations as a footballer in the years to come and Pep Guardiola's recent comments on the Argentina international ahead of his move to Manchester City next season.

Manchester City secured the arrival of Julian Alvarez on the final day of the January transfer window for a reported fee of £14 million before loaning him back to River Plate for the remainder of the campaign, with the 22-year-old expected to head to the Etihad Stadium at some point in the summer.

Pep Guardiola confirmed this week that Alvarez will join up with the Manchester City first-team squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, which all but rebuffs previous claims that the striker could spend the upcoming season on loan elsewhere in Europe to progress his development.

Alvarez, who has netted 40 goals in 101 senior appearances for his boyhood club, is not seen as a direct replacement for Sergio Aguero at Manchester City yet, with the Premier League champions hot in their pursuit of a world-class striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

“I have been a footballer for several years and I want to continue improving as such," the River Plate star said this week, as quoted by Veronica Brunati.

"It's nice that Pep Guardiola has praised me in the last few hours. But today, I am angry because I missed several goals (vs Deportivo Laferrere)."

The young forward revealed in February the details of his first conversation with Guardiola following the completion of his move to City on deadline day, as he stated that the Catalan was keen on having the Argentina international amongst his ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

“If we (Manchester City) sign him (Julian Alvarez), it is to have him with us," the Manchester City boss said this week.

"Julian (Alvarez) smells like goals and goals are worth money. At (Manchester) City, they saw him as an opportunity for the future, in the next pre-season he will be with us.

“I see him (Alvarez) on TV, but I want to see him on the grass with his teammates, with what we want him to do. If we weren’t convinced, we wouldn’t have bought him.

"We want him (Alvarez) - yes or yes. The reports we have are exceptional. He moves in short spaces and how he finishes, it is something very difficult to find.”

