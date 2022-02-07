Julian Alvarez Reveals What Pep Guardiola Told Him After Completed Manchester City Transfer

Julian Alvarez has revealed the details of his first conversation with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, after completing a move to the Premier League side last month.

Ever since Julian Alvarez was linked with a move to Manchester City, the comparisons to club legend Sergio Aguero began pouring in and have showed no signs of stopping, even after the official announcement of the deal.

There is certainly a sense of familiarity in some quarters, acting as a major reason why the youngster’s arrival has been so well received by the Manchester City fanbase - as well as the side’s need for a striker.

Add to that the prospect of witnessing the development of the 22-year old under Pep Guardiola and the list of reasons to be excited about the signing are arguably endless.

Speaking to ESPN Futbol Argentina this week, as translated and relayed by All About Argentina, Julian Alvarez provided an insight into his first conversation with Pep Guardiola after joining the Premier League champions.

“He welcomed me, congratulated me on what I had done, and that he was happy, that I was joining Manchester City project for these years”, the Argentine forward revealed.

The Catalan tactician sung Julian Alvarez’s praises during a recent interview, describing the Argentina international as a ‘talented young player’, speaking prior to Manchester City’s 4-1 win against Fulham at the weekend.

Ultimately, the Manchester City boss’ recognition of the youngster’s talent is a sign of just how much faith he has in the now former-River Plate man being a right fit to bring in to the club.

While some may consider this as a rather obvious statement, it is key to understand that both Manchester City and Guardiola are extremely selective in the players they add to a group that is hard-wired in their pursuit for glory.

Much like how things fared with a certain fellow Argentine striker, Julian Alvarez may well become one of the most complete number nines in the business under the keen eye of Pep Guardiola.

