Julian Alvarez Says ‘I Came Here to Create My Own History’ at Manchester City Unveiling Event

Manchester City has a history of big-name Argentine players and Julian Alvarez is the next to step into that category.

On Sunday Afternoon an estimated 10,000 fans made their way to the Etihad Stadium to welcome the summer signings at an event that was also streamed live on Twitter.

The 22-year-old was keen to make a good impression and mentioned that he had spoken to Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi and Willy Caballero about the move to Manchester which drew cheers from the crowd.

"Manchester City has a lot of history with Argentinians before but I came here to create my own history, my own path," said Alvarez.

"In Argentina, we are used to interest from Europe. It’s our dream to play there because they are the best leagues and clubs.

"City is one of the best clubs. so I was very excited (when I learned of the move). I worked very hard and I am very excited to be here now.

The Former River Plate forward continued "I can play in different positions. In the centre or in wings. I feel comfortable playing close to the box because it helps me score goals, but I like to assist my teammates.

"I want to play and contribute. I want to win trophies, the Premier League and Champions League.

"I’m going to give my best to adapt as soon as possible and contribute and play as soon as possible."

It wasn't just the unveiling that the new signings had to take part in with a press conference following the event, Alvarez was asked whether he would have liked the No.9 shirt his striker partner Haaland will play in this season.

He smiled and said: "To me the number doesn't matter. I just want to play my game and I’m not worried which number I’m wearing.

"Number 19 is the number that I like, it was the birthday of my grandmother."

