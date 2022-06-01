Julian Alvarez Wins First Trophy on English Soil Ahead of Manchester City Summer Transfer

Manchester City's incoming striker Julian Alvarez has secured his first major trophy on English soil, just weeks before his move to the Premier League champions becomes official.

Winning is almost certainly a habit at Manchester City, winning silverware is part of the culture, and Argentine striker Julian Alvarez certainly seems to have that trait instilled in him which could be a crucial trait upon linking up with Pep Guardiola's squad.

Wednesday night saw the 22 year-old win his first major trophy on English soil, albeit on the international stage, as Argentina won the 2022 Finalissima via a dominant 3-0 win over Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, and Paulo Dybala secured a memorable win for the South American nation under the famous arch, while Manchester City's incoming centre-forward featured for the closing stages of the game.

Some fans may have been disappointed to see the on-loan River Plate star only start the game from the bench, especially considering his remarkable performances for the Argentine club in recent weeks.

Just last week, Julian Alvarez scored a staggering six goals in a single game, captured taking home two match balls for River Plate in an 8-1 victory over Alianza Lima in the iconic Copa Libertadores tournament.

Julian Alvarez will certainly be in good company when he makes his return to England come the summer, as Manchester City will be pairing the young forward with some of the finest talents on the planet.

The player's first challenge of course will be impressing manager Pep Guardiola, who is likely to run the rule over the striker in the summer pre-season tour of the United States, as Manchester City take on two fixtures against Club America and Bayern Munich.

However, unlike the ongoing season, there will be competition for the central striker position at Manchester City from August, with the arrival of Borussia Dortmund sensation set to test Julian Alvaraz substantially - arguably for the first time in his professional club career.

