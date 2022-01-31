Julian Alvarez's Agent Reveals When His Client Will Be Joining the Manchester City First-Team

Julian Alvarez's agent, Fernando Hidalgo has revealed his client will be joining the Manchester City first-team in July - at the end of the current season.

Excitement has been building around Manchester City's newest acquisition, Julian Alvarez.

Earlier today, the club confirmed his £14 million transfer, with Alvarez signing a five-and-a-half-year deal and heading straight back to River Plate on loan until at least July 2022.

The big question on everyone's mind is when Alvarez will join up with Pep Guardiola's first-team squad - if ever. The 22-year-old's agent has shone some light on that particular situation.

Speaking to TYC Sports, Fernando Hidalgo, Alvarez's agent has confirmed that the striker's loan from Manchester City to River Plate is until December. If the Blues want to recall him in the middle of this year, they must pay €1.5 million.

Hidalgo said to ESPN Argentina, "The idea is that he goes to train with Manchester City after July."

"Julián Álvarez is not bought by CFG. The sale is direct to Manchester City, from club to club. If River passes the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, he can stay. In July, it'll be seen what is best for all parties."

"I heard many who said that the City Football Group bought him, but no. Julián was not going to accept it. If he left River, it was for something better. The negotiation went from club to club," the agent concluded.

This will certainly be encouraging news for Manchester City fans who are excited to see Alvarez in action.

There were reports the youngster could be a useful addition to one of City's sister clubs in the CFG, however, if his agent is to be believed, we could be seeing Alvarez in sky blue sooner rather than later.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra