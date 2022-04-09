Jurgen Klopp Calls Pep Guardiola 'The Best Manager in the World' Ahead of Manchester City Trip

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Pep Guardiola as the best manager in world football ahead of his side's meeting with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The past few years have seen Manchester City and Liverpool raise the standards in English football to a level unheard of before, with the Premier League's top two sides sharing the previous four league crowns amongst themselves since Chelsea last won it in 2017.

Whilst Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp have managed to conquer Europe in their rise as one of the best sides the country has ever seen, Pep Guardiola has failed to lead his Manchester City side all the way in Europe despite their unmatched domestic success under the Catalan.

Though many consider Klopp as the greatest manager in the world for the impact the former Borussia Dortmund boss has had at Anfield since 2015, there is a strong case to be made for Guardiola, whose City side have collected a plethora of domestic trophies during his time in Manchester.

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking ahead of his side's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, Klopp hailed Guardiola as the best coach in world football - which shows the respect shared between the managerial pair regardless of the rivalry between their respective clubs. IMAGO / PA Images "Pep (Guardiola) is the best coach in the world and we all would agree on that. If anybody doubts him, I have no idea how that could happen," the Liverpool manager said in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon. "The things he (Guardiola) won, the football he played - we all think a lot and that is the reason why sometimes we make mistakes and sometimes we find the right things to do. It makes us more independent." IMAGO / PA Images This is not the first instance where Klopp has heaped praise on the Manchester City manager during the duo's time together managing the best sides in England and competing for the Premier League title year after year since 2018.

After City's historic 100-point 2017/18 title winning campaign, the Reds pushed the five-time Premier League champions all the way to the final day of the following season but managed to come up just short despite amassing an incredible tally of 97 points.

The season after, Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for the Premier League title as they finished 19 points clear of City with 99 points to their name before surrendering the league to the Blues in disappointing fashion last term.

The result of Sunday's clash is likely to have a big say in where the trophy lands in May, as Liverpool can develop a two-point lead at the top of the table with a win at the home of the reigning champions following their 3-1 win over Benfica in the Champions League in midweek.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube