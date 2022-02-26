Jurgen Klopp Concedes Manchester City Are 'Just That Little Bit' More Consistent Than Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted his side's showings over recent years have been pipped marginally by the consistency displayed by Manchester City under Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

Liverpool moved to three points behind the league leaders with a convincing 6-0 beating of Leeds United after Manchester City dropped a crucial three points at home to Tottenham last week.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk were all amongst the goals for the Reds, who are breathing down the Premier League champions' necks ahead of what could be a fascinating end to the league campaign in the coming months.

Jurgen Klopp admitted recently that he would not be surprised should Manchester City go on another incredible winning streak and emerge victorious in each of their remaining league games this season based on how good Pep Guardiola's men have proved themselves to be over the years.

The German boss spoke about his side's rivalry with Manchester City and how consistent both groups of players have shown to be in recent seasons ahead of their Carabao Cup final battle with Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday evening.

"The consistency the boys showed over the years is absolutely crazy. There is only one problem – there is another team who is even more consistent just that little bit, and that's (Manchester) City," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

With Manchester City just three points clear at the top and yet to play Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in the league this season, there remains a long way to go in the title race.

The current league leaders can keep the pressure on the chasing pack from Merseyside by extending their lead at the top to six points on Saturday for the time being, when they face Everton at Goodison Park.

