Jurgen Klopp Echoes Pep Guardiola's Comments on the Premier League Title Race

Jurgen Klopp has echoed Pep Guardiola's comments surrounding the intense rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester City re-opened a six-point gap at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 4-1 win over local rivals Manchester United - although the Merseyside outfit have one game in hand.

Ever since Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's arrival in England, both sides have pushed each other all the way. Especially in the 2018/19 season, where City finished on 98 points, with Liverpool just one behind on 97.

Just yesterday, the Catalan coach admitted that Liverpool were the 'toughest opponent' he has faced in his thirteen years as a manager. 

Speaking in his pre-Champions League press conference, Klopp has echoed Guardiola's sentiments. 

Pep Guardiola looks on

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp shake hands

"I can give that back. I could say City are the toughest opponent I have ever faced, but I should not forget I faced him (Guardiola) already at Bayern and I cannot say that was much easier - it's just a different situation," the 51-year-old said.

"I know what he means, we've pushed each other to insane levels in the last few years, the number of points we have both collected. Alright, we couldn't cope with it last year for obvious reasons but the other years we were around."

Klopp finished, "I don't think City would get the number of points they will get this year if we wouldn't be around, and the other way around is the same."

With the forms of the respective sides, it would not be against the realms of possibility to expect another thrilling title race.

