Jurgen Klopp Makes Man City Admission Following PSG Defeat - Warning Sent to Liverpool Ahead of Anfield Showdown

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Manchester City ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Reds have raced to the top of the league after making a fast start to the new season, with four wins and two draws in their opening six outings.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in fine goalscoring form, Liverpool will prove to be a tough opposition for City, who will be aiming to make it two in two against the Merseyside outfit on their own patch.

City, who have massively improved after suffering consecutive defeats at the hands of Leicester City and Tottenham in August, will be keen to get back to winning ways after losing to PSG in their Champions League tie in mid-week.

Ahead of his side's meeting with the Premier League champions at the weekend, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of his side's rivals, who finished 17 points clear of the Reds in the league last term.

"City, for me, are the best team in Europe at the moment," said Klopp in his pre-match press-conference, as quoted by Anfield Watch.

"Last weekend, they played Chelsea and they are good, but City were clearly better that day. That's the team we face. We have to score, but we have to defend on our highest level."

Klopp, who has come up against Pep Guardiola in Germany during his time at Borussia Dortmund, further discussed City's display in their recent loss in Paris.

The 54-year-old added: "They (City) are outstanding. They lost at PSG and I said they'd strike back, but they don't have to.

"They played really good. How they dominated PSG says a lot about their quality. We have to play properly."

