Jurgen Klopp Claims Manchester City And Liverpool Won't Be At Best In Upcoming Clash

Manchester City are set to face title rivals Liverpool in the Community Shield this Saturday, however Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp has inferred that the game won't be a representation of what to expect from the upcoming season.

Klopp's comments follow Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Austrian side RB Salzburg in a friendly. The Merseyside club dominated most of the game but were unable to recover from Benjamin Sesko's fantastic solo goal.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Liverpool are expected to challenge Man City once again for the title this season. The Reds have added youngster Fabio Carvalho and prolific striker Darwin Nunez to their squad this window, and the latter of the two is expected to challenge Erling Haaland in the race for the golden boot.

Nunez impressed in Liverpool's 5-0 battering of RB Leipzig, with the Uruguayan scoring four of the goals. However, Klopp has said he isn't concerned with how his new signings perform ahead of the Reds' clash with City.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he said: “I understand people have to ask, but I couldn’t care less how they are at the moment because we have to get through this period immediately.

“It is a long season, then a long break in between (for the World Cup) and another pre-season, stuff like this, really strange. We have to make sure we are ready for that and not for tonight."

Expanding on his point, Klopp claimed that Liverpool and City won't be performing at the same levels as they will be once the season has begun.

“We want to be ready for Saturday but it will be a big fight because we cannot be at our best. It’s pretty much impossible. The only good news is City are in the same situation as us.

“Salzburg have already been playing for two weeks, a league game and a cup game. In two weeks, we should look different.”

While what Klopp says is completely true, the game should still prove to be an interesting prospect. While it won't be indicative of how both teams will play next season, fans of both clubs will be keen to see how their new signings match up against high-quality opposition, and if there may be any tactical changes to either manager's system.

