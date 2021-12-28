Jurgen Klopp Mentions John Stones' Goalline Clearance During Comparison Between Liverpool and Man City

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his thoughts on how Liverpool and Manchester City have ‘pushed each other to crazy heights’, when discussing the two sides’ previous battles.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp seem to be going head-to-head once again to win the Premier League title.

While Manchester City sit six points clear at the top of the table at present, Liverpool have a game in hand and have been the Sky Blues’ closest challengers all season.

In a press conference ahead of the Reds’ game against Leicester on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp has been discussing the battles between his side and Manchester City in the past.

“I think City and us pushed each other to crazy heights," the German coach said.

"Imagine if we had won the Champions League final (2018) the season before we won it? Imagine if we won the Premier League (2019) the season before we won it. It would be absolutely crazy what these players did.”

The German went on to touch on how close the race between the two sides has been as of late, “But we didn’t win that Champions League final (against Real Madrid) and we didn’t win the Premier League."

"You can say a point (in the 2018/19 Premier League season) but for me, it was 11 millimeters (John Stones’ off-the-line clearance against Liverpool). Their consistency over such a long time was crazy,” Klopp concluded.

Klopp’s assessment is bang on the money, with the 2018/19 season in particular being decided by an incredible 14-game winning streak by Pep Guardiola’s men to decide the title by a point.

It always goes down to the wire between these two sides, and while Manchester City’s unrivalled consistency blows any opposition out of the water, only time will tell if the Sky Blues can get the better of the Reds once again.

