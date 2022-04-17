Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Refuses to Label Manchester City as 'Enemies' in Strong Praise for Pep Guardiola's Side

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that he has 'no enemies in football', when discussing the Merseyside club's modern day rivalry with Manchester City after his side won 2-3 in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

In the build-up to a game billed as a Premier League 'title decider' - which ended in a 2-2 draw between Manchester City and Liverpool, several fans and pundits pointed out how they were concerned by the lack of needle between both sides and their respective managers.

Unlike the heated rivalry between Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United and Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal teams of the past, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been amicable about each other and their sides, despite constant competition at the top.

After Liverpool eliminated Manchester City from the FA Cup through a 3-2 victory in the semi-final on Saturday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp went as far as to deny that there is any enmity between his side and the Blues.

I don’t have enemies in football. Manchester City, since I was here, is the best team in this league. So, if you want to win something, you have to beat them”, the German manager commented.

While refusing to acknowledge a so-called rivalry between both clubs, Klopp also praised Pep Guardiola’s side, which is far from an isolated incident.

The former-Borussia Dortmund tactician also hailed the Manchester City boss as ‘the best manager in the world’, ahead of his side’s recent trip to the Etihad Stadium to face the Premier League champions.

Read More

Pep Guardiola himself then returned the praise, by singing the Liverpool manager’s praises in response, stating that his presence makes ‘world football a better place to live in.’

After the latest Premier League encounter between both sides as well, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp were caught by TV broadcasters as they engaged in a heartfelt embrace and went on to share an in-depth conversation.

While it will come as no surprise to see individuals from opposition sides to scoff at Klopp's comments, this once again highlights that respect and rivalry can go hand-in-hand, as witnessed by the healthy competition between two of England’s finest sides.

