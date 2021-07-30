"Just All-Round Unbelievable..." - Liverpool Defender Heaps Praise on Man City Star

The London-born defender, 24, has recently returned to action following an eight-month spell on the sidelines, featuring in the Reds' 4-3 defeat against Hertha Berlin on Thursday.

Having cemented his status as one of the Premier League's best emerging defenders, Gomez has amassed 121 senior appearances across all competitions since his switch from Charlton Athletic to Liverpool in 2015.

He has forged a solid defensive partnership alongside Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of Jürgen Klopp's defence, and with just over two weeks before the Premier League campaign gets underway, Gomez is determined to get back to his best after a frustrating time on the treatment table.

In a recent exclusive interview with VERSUS on their YouTube channel, Joe Gomez said, "I think at the minute, Kevin De Bruyne is probably for me [the best player in the world]. Just all-round unbelievable."

Gomez is not the first player representing Manchester City's direct rivals who has expressed his admiration of the scintillating Belgian, who has proven on the pitch that he is the best player in the English top-flight by a distance over the years.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, current Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, and Arsenal youngster Emile Smith-Rowe are others who have spoken highly of De Bruyne in the past few years, with many in the game considering the 30-year-old one of the best all-round players over the globe.

A club-record transfer at the time for a 'Chelsea reject', as he was labelled by many, was heavily criticised by large sections of the English media, when Manchester City completed the signing of Kevin De Bruyne from VfL Wolfsburg for £55 million in the summer of 2015.

The attacking midfielder was crowned German Player of the Year in 2015 following a breakthrough campaign during which he registered 16 goals and 28 assists in 51 outings across all competitions.

Upon his arrival to Manchester in 2016, Pep Guardiola told the Genk academy graduate that he had the potential to be among the world's best players in the years to come.

Fast forward to 2021, De Bruyne has cemented his position as the best attacking midfielders by taking his game to a different level and by providing midfielder masterclasses year in, year out, for club and country.

A powerhouse of technique, craft and vision as good as any creative player, De Bruyne has improved his all-round game every season and the numbers he has racked up in recent season are nothing short of astonishing.

