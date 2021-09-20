“Just Putting It Out There!" - Adebayo Akinfenwa Points Out Fault in Man City's Etihad Stadium Experience

Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has been speaking to Manchester City about their upcoming third round clash in the Carabao Cup.

After winning the competition in four consecutive seasons, it's no wonder plenty of sides are worried about Manchester City's entry into the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Aymeric Laporte's late header was enough to get the Blues over the line in last year's final against Tottenham, but they'll now have to defend their crown all over again - starting with the visit of Wycombe.

Despite relegation from the Championship last season, Wycombe have enjoyed a very fruitful time under the management of Gareth Ainsworth - and after seven games back in League One, they currently sit in 5th place.

One iconic player they possess amongst their ranks is 39-year-old Adebayo Akinfenwa. The striker has played 709 professional games and scored 208 goals in a nearly 22-year career.

Speaking to Manchester City before the game, Akinfenwa has been discussing a recent trip to the Etihad Stadium, where he saw the Blues fire six goals past RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

“I was in Manchester the day City played RB Leipzig doing some filming and my agency also represent a couple of the City boys so I was invited to the game and I got to experience one of your boxes – the chicken wings weren’t the greatest, just putting that out there," the striker began.

“I know Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden because I’ve met them at a few events and we’ve kept in touch ever since."

One thing you may not know about Akinfenwa is his love for Manchester City's Premier League rivals, Liverpool. However, having already formed a strong bond with members of the Blues' squad, he's happy to see them become so successful.

“I’m a Liverpool fan, but I’m always happy when those boys do well – especially for England," he continued.

“You want to see great football and salute great players and the only time I don’t want City to win is when they play Liverpool."

“The truth is, you want to play against the best. I was watching the game and doing some research as well, saying ‘we can get at City this way or that way’ and then watched as City scored six goals."

The striker concluded, “We won’t sit back and we’ll put our best foot forward and give it a good go and see what happens."

