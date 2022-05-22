"Just Sir Alex Ferguson" - Pep Guardiola References Manchester United Success to Highlight Manchester City's Current Period of Brilliance

Pep Guardiola recalled Manchester United's Premier League dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson to stress how good his Manchester City side have been in recent seasons ahead of a title deciding tie with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manchester City are in touching distance of retaining the Premier League title for the second team since 2017 as they enter their final league tie of the campaign against Aston Villa with a slender advantage over second-placed Liverpool, who host Wolves at Anfield in a 16:00 [UK] kick-off.

Since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Pep Guardiola has revolutionised the Premier League and turned Manchester City into a superpower of English football and could lift his fourth league title in five seasons should the Blues claim all three points against Steven Gerrard's side on Sunday.

Despite his side's recurring shortcomings in Europe, the Spaniard has built arguably one of the strongest and most attractive sides on the eye with a mix of world-class talent across the pitch as well as academy stars who have developed into key first-team players, such as Phil Foden.

IMAGO / Sportimage Ahead of the clash, Guardiola spoke about how City will need to rely on their senior stars who have been on the brink of Premier League glory in the past when they welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, IMAGO / PA Images "It helps that when they (the senior players) manage, we are in the position that we are," the 51-year-old said in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon. IMAGO / PA Images "What we are in right now is a consequence of what happened in the past. I said, the second year (2017/18), when we made 100 points, was because of a lot of work from the first season when we didn't win (any trophies).

"You know, when I arrived (at City), the people here said the Premier League will be the most difficult; it is the most tough one, everyone wins against different teams.

"Just Sir Alex Ferguson with Manchester United was able to win four league titles in five years. When that happens, you realise the magnitude of that United (team) in that period, how they were able to do it many, many times.

"We are close to doing it, or being part of there. We have to try to take it. That one means how good it is, what being in this position is, we'll try to do it."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube