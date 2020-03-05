Juventus eye Man City star after missing out on Haaland - scouts sent to monitor player

Gabriel Jesus has gained a lot of attention ever since his move to the English side in 2017. Often regarded as the successor of Sergio Aguero at City, Jesus has carved a niche for himself and is now attracting ‘special interest’ from the likes Juventus once again.

As per the reports in Metro, the Italian side were keen on getting Erling Braut Haaland this season but he decided to play for Borussia Dortmund. The publication believes that after missing out on the opportunity to sign the 19-year-old Norwegian, Juventus have ‘stepped up’ their interest in signing Jesus.

It is believed that scouts from the Serie A giants were sent to Manchester to monitor the performance of the Brazil international in the rearranged Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium during the winter break.

Since the start of the 2019/20 season, Jesus has made 37 appearances for Manchester City. Although the 22-year-old Brazilian star has 18 goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions, he has not started as many games as one would expect. Moreover, he competes against an in-form Aguero for a place in the starting team, which has had a huge impact on his overall game time.

As reported previously, Manchester City are expected to let go of a few players in summer, if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upholds UEFA’s two-year ban on the club. Jesus still has three years left in his contract and can attract a hefty fee for his move to the Serie A outfit if the deal goes through.

Pep Guardiola, who has already confirmed that he will stay at the Etihad until the end of his contract, had a surprising take on the possible exit of Jesus. He admires the forward but wants the player to make a decision for himself. With the reports of Jesus’ apparent dissatisfaction with his growth at Manchester City, Juventus are keeping a close eye on the young prospect.

