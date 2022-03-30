Juventus Rising Star Singles Out Manchester City Player as the Name he Looks to for Inspiration

Fabio Miretti of Juventus has revealed that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is one of his footballing idols, describing him as a 'complete midfielder' in a recent interview.

Since Kevin De Bruyne’s arrival at Manchester City from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015, it’s safe to say that he has been largely recognised as the best midfielder in the world.

While being predominantly renowned for his scintillating eye for a pass and razor-sharp crossing, the Belgian’s tireless pressing and defensive awareness are other factors that make him the epitome of the modern-day midfielder.

The Sky Blues talisman is also only the third player in Premier League history after Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo to be voted as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year twice in a row, which is testament to how highly is rated by his colleagues.

De Bruyne’s habit of commanding respect is not set to stop anytime soon, with Juventus younger Fabio Miretti discussing why he considers the 30-year old as one of his idols, alongside Czech legend Pavel Nedved.

“Now, I mostly look to Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne. What impresses me is his technique, but also his vision. He always knows where to pass the ball. He is a champion, a complete midfielder under every aspect”, he revealed, as quoted by Football Italia.

This is not the first instance in which a player has labelled the Belgian international as one of their biggest inspirations, with Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe also stating that he looks up to the Manchester City star in 2018.

During his time at Aston Villa, Jack Grealish had also described De Bruyne as his ‘favourite player’ and ‘the most perfect footballer’ during an interview with UMM last year.

The former Wolfsburg star is simply one of the best midfielders of his generation, which naturally makes him a role model for any up-and-coming players in the middle of the park.

As a result, it does not come as a surprise to discover the young Fabio Miretti’s adoration for Kevin De Bruyne.

