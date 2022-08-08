Kalvin Phillips Has Been Told His Place In The World Cup Squad Could Be Under Threat

Kalvin Phillips has joined Manchester City from Leeds United this summer to compete with Rodri for the holding midfielder role and came on for his Premier League debut against West Ham United.

He only came on for the last minute with City having the game already win through two goals from Erling Haaland.

Kalvin Phillips got stuck into the action for the limited time he was on the pitch IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

He will be hoping that coming off in the last moments of games will not become a regular occurrence.

Didi Hamann believes that he will lose his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the winter World Cup in Qatar due to a lack of game time under Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to safebettingsites.com the former City and Liverpool midfielder said: "England has got a lot of options in midfield, but then again Phillips and Declan Rice played ever so well in the Euros last year, and it could harm his chances of going to and playing at the World Cup.

Hamann played for City for three years joining in 2006 IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

"We've probably got about 25 games until the World Cup now with the Champions League starting again soon, and I would like to think Phillips is going to play at least half or start half of the games, but whether he does, I'm not too sure.

"He's a defensive-minded player, and I think in Rodri, they've got the best defensive midfielder in the league alongside Fabinho, so I’m not too sure where he's going to play.

"I'm not sure where he'll fit in. Rodri is a very smart player, very clever and is hardly injured, so at the moment, I can't see how Phillips will fit into that team."

Phillips with the pre-season trophy that Manchester City won IMAGO / PA Images

Like most signings made by Pep Guardiola Phillips will probably take time to get up and running but he gives the Spaniard another option in the middle after Fernandinho.

He may get used alongside Rodri in a double pivot in the upcoming weeks.

