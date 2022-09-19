Skip to main content
Kalvin Phillips Has Suffered A Dislocated Shoulder And Requires Surgery

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Kalvin Phillips Has Suffered A Dislocated Shoulder And Requires Surgery

It has been a stop start season for Kalvin Phillips, and unfortunately for the midfielder, it's about to get a bit worse.

The former Leeds United midfielder first injured his shoulder against Barcelona last month in a friendly in the Camp Nou. Ever since then, he's been trying to recover, but it hasn't gone to plan.

Phillips has soldiered on, and even made appearances for City since the injury happened, but the pain has become too much. 

The injury got worse in training the week before the Wolves game, and he is now set to undergo surgery, making him a doubt for the World Cup in November.

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips picked up the injury in training.

As confirmed by Sam Lee of the Athletic, Kalvin Phillips dislocated his shoulder during Manchester City training last week, and may require surgery on the injury to fully let it heal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gareth Southgate will have been informed it is touch and go in regards to Phillips being available for the World Cup squad, as the recovery time on a surgery like that is quite long.

It hasn't been anywhere near close to an ideal beginning at Manchester City for the Yorkshire born midfielder, and injuries have meant he hasn't been able to make his mark what so ever.

Kalvin Phillips

It's been a tough start for Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips was signed by Manchester City to provide cover for Rodri, and even play alongside him in a double pivot at times, as Pep Guardiola eluded to yesterday.

It is not 100% certain that he will miss the World Cup, but it is very unlikely at the moment that he will be fit enough to make the squad.

