Kalvin Phillips Is Back, Confirms Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirms midfielder Kalvin Phillips is 'back' ahead of Newcastle United clash.

Manchester City ran out 4-0 winners against newly promoted side Bournemouth last weekend at the Etihad. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De-Bruyne, Phil Foden, and an own goal from Jefferson Lerma gave City an assuring three points.

However, new Manchester City signing Kalvin Phillips missed the fixture through injury, one of which he sustained during their opening fixture away at West Ham United.

In today's pre-match Press conference for Sunday's fixture against Newcastle United at St James Park, Pep Guardiola supplied an injury update on the £42 million man.

Speaking at the press conference, Pep Guardiola said "Cole is back. Kalvin is back. Some niggles but everyone is okay."

The Spaniard also confirmed that Cole Palmer will be back in contention to feature on the weekend. But the return of Phillips will be a huge boost to compliment the likes of Rodri in Midfield.

Kalvin Phillips was part of a Summer refresh of signings, leaving his boyhood club Leeds United to join the likes of Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, and Erling Haaland as new additions at the Etihad.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

City's latest signing Sergio Gomez was announced as a Sky Blue earlier this week, Pep Guardiola also provided an update on the former Anderlecht man.

Guardiola said, "So good so far, no complaints. He is settling into the department, his mood is exceptional and he is starting to know us. Yes [he's ready]. I think so [part of plans tomorrow].

Manchester City take on Newcastle United this Sunday at St James Park, with kick-off set for 4.30 pm UK time. Kalvin Phillips will be hoping to see some minutes in order to return to full fitness.

