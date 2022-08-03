Kalvin Phillips On The Attraction Of A Move To Manchester City

Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips on what attracted him to move to the Etihad from boyhood club Leeds United.

Tomorrow signifies one month since Manchester City announced they had completed a deal to bring England international Kalvin Phillips to the Etihad for £45 million.

Since then, it's mainly been pre-season preparations for Phillips, as the Sky Blues build towards their first Premier League fixture this Sunday away at West Ham.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

A boyhood Leeds United fan, leaving Elland Road would have been no easy decision for Kalvin Phillips, but City had enough pull to wheel him in. Speaking to GQ Magazine, Phillips was asked 'What was the biggest draw for making the big move from Leeds to Manchester City?'

Phillips answered, "The fact that they are managed by obviously one of the best managers in the world, it was a no-brainer when there were reports that City were interested. It was the only team that I was ever going to come to if I left Leeds."

It is no surprise to world football that one of the current most successful managers, Pep Guardiola, continues to attract exciting players to the blue half of Manchester.

City's new number '4' continued, "I'd heard that all the lads are very good lads and I know the England lads as well, really well. They want to win as many trophies as possible, but the main thing was to be managed by Pep and try and learn as much as I can. It feels like I'm home already. It feels like I'm in a team that regards me as one of their own already."

Being in the England setup and getting to interact with Manchester City players such as Phil Foden and Jack Grealish has undoubtedly allowed the Yorkshire lad to settle into the squad a lot quicker.

But the main factor continues to be playing under Pep Guardiola, and his eagerness to 'learn' under him.

