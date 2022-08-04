Kalvin Phillips On What He Can Improve On At Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips talks about what he can improve on now he is working under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

There is undoubtedly a difference in level and objectives at the minute between Manchester City and Leeds United. The latter being a big club, however, they are still establishing themselves in the Premier League.

Manchester City, however, are a squad fighting on all fronts for each and every trophy up for grabs. Representing a completely new challenge for summer signing Kalvin Phillips.

IMAGO / PA Images

Battling relegation and fighting to be champions are on opposite ends of the premier league spectrum, meaning this season, Kalvin Phillips will experience challenges he has never faced.

Phillips knows there are aspects of his game he must improve in order to be title-winning quality. Speaking to GQ Magazine, Phillips addressed what aspects of his game he would like to improve on.

Firstly saying, "For me to improve as a player, I need to become better technically and understand my role, a lot more tactically. Over the last week, I’ve watched some of the players in training and you can see how good they are and how much Pep has helped them learn certain things in the game."

City's new number '4' went on to add "City have the ball a lot more than other teams so just to become better on the ball and to make the right decisions all the time are things I'm wanting to learn a lot more of and improve on.

Pep’s a very demanding manager and I'm pretty sure he will push me and help me to achieve that."

Kalvin Phillips may feature in the Premier League for Manchester City for the first time this Sunday, as they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Read More Manchester City Coverage