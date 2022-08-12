Kalvin Phillips Out Of Bournemouth Clash, Confirms Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that recent signing Kalvin Phillips will miss this weekend's fixture against Bournemouth through injury.

Manchester City got their 2022/23 Premier League off to an assertive start last weekend after an Erling Haaland brace helped to see off West Ham United at the London Stadium, as the Sky Blues picked up all three points with a 2-0 win.

Pep Guardiola's City now turn their attention to this Saturday, when they welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to the Etihad.

However, the Citizens will be without new signing Kalvin Phillips, as confirmed in today's pre-match press conference, with the boss saying "Kalvin has some niggles and won't be able [to play]. Cole Palmer had a knock in his feet in the last days and is a doubt for tomorrow."

Manchester City announced the signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United just over a month ago for a fee of £45 million. The player had struggled with injury problems during his time in Yorkshire and has been unlucky once more shortly after arriving in Manchester.

In terms of the opposition, Guardiola said "When they are promoted, the first few games they are so dangerous. They don't feel the pressure, they still feel good from the previous season, they have nothing to lose."

Pep continued "After one, two, three months all the teams have problems with injuries. Bad moments, mood in locker room - these things always happen. But in the first few games every team is there pushing to do better."

Manchester City will be striving to take maximum points from their first two games, as they kick off their first home game of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign at 3 pm UK this Saturday.

