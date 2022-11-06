Skip to main content
Kalvin Phillips Will Be Back In Squad Against Chelsea

With the England World Cup squad announcement looming midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to return to action for Manchester City.

Manchester City, like all the Premier League clubs who qualified for European competition this season, start their domestic cup campaigns in the third round of the League Cup in midweek.

The Premier League Champions were knocked out of the competition last season by West Ham in the fourth round on penalties so they will be wanting to go further this time round.

It will be a challenge though as they face another member of the 'Big Six' in Graham Potter's Chelsea on Wednesday and it remains to be seen if Pep Guardiola will make a host of changes from the side that just about beat Fulham after a Joao Cancelo red card.

Guardiola has confirmed that one player will be action though and that is summer recruit Kalvin Phillips.

Kalvin Phillips will be involved against Chelsea

The England international was brought in to replace the outgoing Fernandinho but he has hardly featured for his new club due to injury issues which led to him having to have surgery on his shoulder.

He returned to training in recent weeks in a hope to be fit in time for the England squad announcement and now he will be in the squad for the first time since the home game against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Guardiola said: "Yesterday Kalvin trained second day, full training session, full contact. He feels good. Next game against Chelsea he will be on the bench, but if he's going to play or not I don't know, he'll be on the bench."

Phillips was a key man for Gareth Southgate in Euro 2020 so the hope for him will be that he is ready for the World Cup in Qatar.

